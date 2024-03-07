Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 143,444 KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 143,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KT by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.47. 525,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,774. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

