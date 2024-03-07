Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,546 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $110.82. 439,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,161. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $111.37.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,069,575 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

