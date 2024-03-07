Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $43.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,393.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,209.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,018.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,134.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

