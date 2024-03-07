Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.10 Million in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.05. 269,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,262. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

