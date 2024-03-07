Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.93 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WCN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WCN traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,013. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.33. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $171.49. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.