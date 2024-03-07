Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZO traded up $16.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,120.78. 26,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,700. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,152.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,743.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2,634.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,020.76.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

