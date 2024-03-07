Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.73. The stock had a trading volume of 124,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,118. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.85 and a 12 month high of $339.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.86 and a 200 day moving average of $305.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

