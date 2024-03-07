Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.55 Million Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TLK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.98. 27,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,960. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

