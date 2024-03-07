Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 305,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

TV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 295,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

