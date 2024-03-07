Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.40

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.40 and last traded at $121.87, with a volume of 35136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average is $107.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

