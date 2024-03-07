Render Token Trading 23.8% Higher This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 34.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and $1.19 billion worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for $9.63 or 0.00014435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 531,039,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,368,558 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

