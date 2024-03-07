Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,936 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Repligen worth $183,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,594,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Repligen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,558,000 after buying an additional 157,807 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,440,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,117,000 after buying an additional 137,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

Shares of RGEN opened at $195.13 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.02, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

