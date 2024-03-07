Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northland Power Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.21.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$22.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.22. The company has a market cap of C$5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$34.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

