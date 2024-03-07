Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $5,582,149. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,192. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

