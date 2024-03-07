Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 1,215 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after purchasing an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.19. 2,460,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,162,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

