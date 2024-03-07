Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 244 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.8% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 15.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 402.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,596,000 after purchasing an additional 337,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.06. The stock had a trading volume of 771,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.50 and its 200-day moving average is $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $187.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

