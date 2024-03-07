Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Trims Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Ashland were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ashland stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.81. 33,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,368. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

