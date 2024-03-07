Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Raises Dividend to GBX 17 Per Share

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RWA opened at GBX 418 ($5.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £302.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,188.23, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 408.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. Robert Walters has a one year low of GBX 344 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 580 ($7.36).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

