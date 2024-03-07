Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Raises Dividend to GBX 17 Per Share

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Robert Walters Price Performance
Shares of LON RWA opened at GBX 418 ($5.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £302.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,188.23, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 408.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. Robert Walters has a one year low of GBX 344 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 580 ($7.36).
Robert Walters Company Profile
