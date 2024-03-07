Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Up 5.5%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.86 and last traded at $44.19. Approximately 337,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 631,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Root by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Root by 218,250.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Root by 161.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

