Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. Ross Stores also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.64-5.89 EPS.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $148.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.06. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

