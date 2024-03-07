Roth Mkm Increases Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Price Target to $15.00

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 76,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,205. The company has a market capitalization of $526.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

