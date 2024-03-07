Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 397,787 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,736,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $387,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $165.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.