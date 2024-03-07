Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $560,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,445,000 after purchasing an additional 65,850 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $781,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

