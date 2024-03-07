Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640,943 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 6.83% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $494,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.