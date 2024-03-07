Royal Bank of Canada Has $433.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90,594 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.64% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $433,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $330.24 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $335.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

