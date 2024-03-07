Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $24.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

