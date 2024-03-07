Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 64,275 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,275 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $44,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.38 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

