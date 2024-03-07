Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Valero Energy worth $69,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KGH Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 116.5% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 115,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,328,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 201,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $144.43 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

