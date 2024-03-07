Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $433.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.