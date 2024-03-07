Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,725 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $39,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,067 shares of company stock worth $3,643,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $46.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

