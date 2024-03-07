Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 270,054 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,054 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Truist Financial worth $36,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after buying an additional 526,889 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

