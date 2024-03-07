Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $54,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,339,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after acquiring an additional 269,630 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,543,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,067,000 after purchasing an additional 156,118 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $9,763,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 170,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,184,507.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,184,507.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,186,471. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.95.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

