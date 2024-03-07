Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.93

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 24159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

