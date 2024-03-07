Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.93

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 24159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.
Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.
Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Value Trust
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.