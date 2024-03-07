RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.04

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.04 and last traded at $118.78, with a volume of 15704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. RPM International’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,341,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,001.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,506,000 after purchasing an additional 602,970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

