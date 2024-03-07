RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.65. 1,832,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,479. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

