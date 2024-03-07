Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Raised to $8.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RSI. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of RSI opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.70. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after buying an additional 4,252,245 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 2,289,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4,395.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 1,072,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.