Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Mizuho

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Get Safehold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Safehold

Safehold Price Performance

NYSE:SAFE opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a current ratio of 36.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $3,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Safehold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.