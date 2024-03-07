Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $60,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

SLB stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

