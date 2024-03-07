Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $15.36

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $15.72. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 380,288 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $234,602.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,178,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $45,384.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,821,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 9,059,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,309,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after buying an additional 2,704,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 291,156 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after buying an additional 329,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after buying an additional 802,266 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

