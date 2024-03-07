Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 369.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,161,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,033,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 877,476 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,665,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

EC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

