Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 79.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,345 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

