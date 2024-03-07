Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 94,534 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,534 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.13% of Trane Technologies worth $58,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,517.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,808 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TT opened at $286.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $289.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

