Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 645,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.44% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $73,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after purchasing an additional 193,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

