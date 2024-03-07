Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 218,017 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 218,017 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.68% of Masco worth $81,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Masco by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,404,000 after acquiring an additional 711,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

