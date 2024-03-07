Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 224,267 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $69,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE stock opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

