Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,241 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.74% of Catalent worth $60,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Catalent Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $72.12.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.