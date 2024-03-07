Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,712 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.43% of KE worth $84,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of KE by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in KE by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 94,624 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in KE by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 162,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

BEKE opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

