Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,304 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $51,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $140.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.82. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

