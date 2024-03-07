Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,160 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.59% of Kemper worth $69,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.90. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kemper

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.