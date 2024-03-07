Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.99

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 52336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

